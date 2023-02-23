Security guards thwart attempted stabbing in Maale Adumim

The knife used by a Palestinian woman in an attempted stabbing attack at the entrance to Ma'ale Adumim in Judea, Feb. 23, 2023. (Israel Police)

The assailant, a Palestinian woman, was shot after approaching a checkpoint at the entrance to the city brandishing a knife, according to police.

By JNS

Armed security guards thwarted an attempted stabbing at the entrance to Maale Adumim on Thursday morning, according to police.

The assailant, a woman, had approached the guards at a checkpoint at the entrance to the city with a knife drawn, police said in a statement. The guards opened fire, neutralizing her, said police. She was evacuated to hospital in moderate to serious condition, according to Israeli media reports.

No Israelis were injured in the attack.

The incident came soon after the Israel Defense Forces struck Hamas facilities in the Gaza Strip overnight Wednesday, in response to a barrage of rockets on Ashkelon.

Fighter jets struck a Hamas arms manufacturing facility in central Gaza, as well as a military compound in the northern Strip, according to the military.

“The compound is built near a mosque, a clinic, a school, a hotel and a police station. This is further proof that the Hamas terrorist organization is placing its military assets in the heart of the civilian population,” the IDF said in a statement.

“This attack is a significant blow to Hamas’s ability to fortify and arm itself. The terrorist organization bears responsibility for Gaza and will pay the price for security violations against the State of Israel,” added the military.

The strikes came after Palestinian terrorists fired six rockets at southern Israel, including Ashkelon.

Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system intercepted five of the rockets, with the remaining one landing in an open area, according to the military.

The exchange came after 11 Palestinians were killed and dozens more wounded in a gun battle that erupted when Israeli forces came under fire on Wednesday during an arrest operation in Nablus.

Israel Defense Forces fighters were attacked by gunmen after surrounding a building in the kasbah/Old City in the center of the Palestinian Authority-run city in Samaria in which three terrorists, the targets of the operation, had holed up.

Soldiers surrounded a home where the wanted terrorists, members of the Lions’ Den terrorist group, were located, demanding they turn themselves in. The suspects instead began shooting from the structure, prompting the soldiers to return fire.

All three wanted men were reported killed during the arrest raid.

The three wanted men were identified as Husam Aslim, 24, one of the heads of the Lions’ Den group, who carried out shooting and IED attacks and dispatched the murderers of IDF St.-Sgt. Ido Baruch, who were arrested last week by the Israeli security forces; Muhammad a-Fatah, 24, a Palestinian Islamic Jihad member who carried out shooting attacks targeting IDF soldiers in Judea and Samaria; and Walid Dahil, 24, a member of the Lions’ Den group who fired at soldiers in Judea and Samaria.

Israel remains engaged in a counter-terrorism offensive amid a wave of Palestinian attacks.

Earlier this month, a terrorist attack in Jerusalem’s Ramot neighborhood claimed the lives of Yaakov Israel Paley, 6, his brother, Asher Menachem Paley, 8, and 20-year-old Alter Shlomo Lederman.

Three days later, Israeli soldier St.-Sgt. Asil Sawaed, 22, died from wounds sustained in a terrorist attack at a checkpoint to Shuafat in northeastern Jerusalem.

In late January, seven people were killed and several others were wounded in a terrorist shooting attack at a synagogue in Jerusalem’s Neve Yaakov neighborhood.