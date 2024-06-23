Seinfeld claps back at more anti-Israel hecklers

The comedic star has been interrupted during much of his Australian tour by political protestors.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

Jerry Seinfeld again mocked at anti-Israel hecklers who interrupted his show in Australia Saturday night, proving his acerbic wit hasn’t gotten any duller through practice.

Towards the end of his Melbourne performance, several protestors began the genocidal chant, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

The Jewish comedian, who has publicly supported Israel throughout its war against the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip, instantly derided them for paying to see him.

To the widespread laughter of a packed Rod Laver Arena, he said, “I think you need to go back and tell whoever is running your organization, ‘We just gave more money to a Jew.’ That cannot be a good plan for you. You gotta come up with a better plan.”

Police officers then ushered the hecklers out of the venue, where fellow demonstrators had stood earlier with signs saying “F**k Jerry Seinfeld.”

The 70-year-old star has suffered similar brief disturbances during his performances in Sydney and Adelaide.

In Sydney last Sunday night, a man had called out the same chant in the middle of the comedian’s monologue.

Seinfeld had ridiculed him as he was being escorted out, calling him a “genius” who had “solved the Middle East” because it was obviously “Jewish comedians” who were to blame for the war.

“It’s a comedy show, you moron,” he added, to the laughter of the attendees.

In Adelaide on Tuesday, two men had started yelling epithets at the performer, calling out “Shame on you,” and holding up Palestinian flags, with boos raining down on them from the audience.

Seinfeld repeated criticism he had also laid on the Sydney man, that they had come to the wrong venue to spout politics.

“You have strong political feelings but you don’t know where to say them,” he said. “You think that ruining the night … it doesn’t affect me … all these people, you’re ruining their night.”

Seinfeld had one uneventful performance last week, when entertaining a “very polite” and “great” crowd in Brisbane Thursday, as he told the local 7News.

He also praised Australia extensively, saying that he loved the country, and that he and his crew were “having the time of our life,” because “Australia’s comedy heaven.”

Regarding the heckling, he said, ““I don’t care what your politics are, but go where things are political,” he said. “This is where we go to, kind of, forget about politics.”

“We all want to forget about it for a couple of hours. That’s the whole idea of the show. Forget about everything for a couple of hours,” he added.