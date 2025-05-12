WATCH: IDF begins preparations to receive Edan Alexander from Hamas captivity May 12, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-begins-preparations-to-receive-edan-alexander-from-hamas-captivity/ Email Print Hamas has agreed to release Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander as a goodwill gesture to President Trump, who is set to visit the region this week and has called the release a potential pathway to ending the war in Gaza.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/WhatsApp-Video-2025-05-12-at-10.57.06_67840cf8.mp4 Donald TrumpEdan AlexanderHamasIDF