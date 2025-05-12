Trump to sign executive order aimed at slashing drug prices by up to 80%

Hours after his inauguration, President Donald Trump signs dozens of executive orders on January 20th, 2025. (X)

The executive order will focus on several key reforms, including streamlining the process for states, pharmacies, and wholesalers to import lower-cost medications from countries like Canada.

By Jewish Breaking News

In a bold new policy move, President Donald J. Trump announced that on Monday, he will be signing an executive order designed to slash prescription drug prices in the United States by as much as 80%.

The order is aimed at expanding drug importation, increasing competition, and pressuring pharmaceutical companies to lower costs for American consumers.

Before unveiling the executive order, Trump teased the move on Truth Social with a dramatic post:

“My next TRUTH will be one of the most important and impactful I have ever issued. ENJOY!”

It also directs agencies to increase transparency in drug pricing and expedite approvals for generic alternatives.

“This is a historic step toward putting American patients before Big Pharma profits,” Trump said in a statement. “For too long, other countries have paid far less for the exact same medications. That ends today.”

Trump has repeatedly made lowering drug prices a centerpiece of his platform, especially as he eyes a return to the White House.

During his first term, he introduced similar policies—including a “Most Favored Nation” rule—though many were tied up in legal battles or rescinded by the Biden administration.

With the new order, Trump is signaling that drug pricing reform will once again be front and center in his policy agenda. The move has already sparked strong reactions from both supporters and critics.

Industry advocates warn that slashing prices could lead to shortages or reduced innovation, while patient groups and populist allies have praised the measure as long overdue.