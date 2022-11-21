‘Shalom’: Ye reinstated on Twitter

“Shalom,” the antisemitic artist formerly known as Kanye West tweeted upon his return to the social media platform.

By JNS

American rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was reinstated on Twitter late Sunday night, more than one month after he was blocked from the social media platform for posting antisemitic content.

“Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked,” Ye wrote, adding in a follow up message: “Shalom : )”

Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked — ye (@kanyewest) November 20, 2022

Shalom : ) — ye (@kanyewest) November 20, 2022

Twitter restricted Ye’s account in October after he made a series of public antisemitic statements, including a tweet in which he threatened to “go death con 3” on Jews. (Defense Readiness Condition, or DEFCON, is an alert state used by the U.S. armed forces.)

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,” he wrote.

He went on say that a “Jewish underground media mafia” was targeting him and that invoking Jew-hatred has allowed people “to get away with murder sometimes, literally.”

Amid the related scandal, CNN reported that Ye wanted to name his 2018 music album after Adolf Hitler. Ye had praised the Nazi leader, saying “how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power,” and “would talk about all the great things he and the Nazi Party achieved for the German people,” according to the report.

Ye was ultimately dropped by numerous sponsors, perhaps most notably Adidas.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Sunday welcomed Ye back to the platform, which Musk recently purchased for $44 billion, writing: “Don’t kill what ye hate Save what ye love.”