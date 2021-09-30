Shot down or accident? IDF drone crashes in Lebanese territory

This isn’t the first time that Hezbollah has claimed to have brought down an Israeli drone in Lebanese airspace.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

An IDF drone came crashing down to earth in Lebanese territory on Thursday, Israeli and Lebanese authorities acknowledged.

But the fact that the drone fell is the only thing that the two nations, still technically at war with each other, appear to agree on.

Reuters reported that the Hezbollah terror group is taking credit for the drone’s downing, claiming that it had shot down the device.

A statement from Hezbollah said that they had brought down the drone by “targeting it with appropriate weapons,” near the village of Yater in southern Lebanon.

A laconic statement from the IDF, however, appeared to pour cold water on the victory declaration.

“A short time ago, during routine activity, an IDF drone fell within Lebanese territory. The incident is being investigated,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Office wrote on Twitter.

While the IDF told Hebrew-language media it was aware of Hezbollah’s self-declared involvement in the crash, the army refused to comment as to whether the claim holds any merit.

The IDF is reportedly investigating the cause of the crash.

This isn’t the first time that Hezbollah has claimed to have brought down an Israeli drone in Lebanese airspace.

In February 2021, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for an Israeli military drone that crashed near Blida in southern Lebanon.

The group bragged to Al-Manar TV that it had disabled the device “belonging to the Israeli enemy,” which was flying in the United Nations’ demarcated Blue Line area.

“There is no risk of breach of information,” an IDF statement at the time read.

According to the IDF, it’s not uncommon for drones to malfunction or fail during routine activity, and their crashes should not be taken as evidence that they were successfully shot down by enemy forces.