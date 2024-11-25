Since Oct 7th, there have been 12,400 pro-Palestinian protests in the US

Between October 7, 2023, and April 7, 2024, just 19% of pro-Palestine protests in the US occurred at universities. However, from April to June, that figure increased to 55%.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

According to a study, there have been 12,400 pro-Palestinian protests in the US since October 7, compared to just 2,301 pro-Israel events in the same period.

The results were released by The Crowd Counting Consortium (CCC) – a collaboration between the University of Connecticut and the Nonviolent Action Lab at Harvard’s Ash Center for Democratic Governance and Innovation.

The data were derived from information about the date and place of events, crowd size, police presence, and arrests.

The 12,400 pro-Palestinian protests involved 1.5 million people.

The CCC conceded that the 2,301 pro-Israel events “is still sizable for a foreign policy matter.”

A total of 38% of the pro-Israel events were weekly gatherings organized by Run for Their Lives.

Around 31% were counter-protests to Pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

The CCC explained the differential in the numbers who attend Pro-Palestinian versus Pro-Israel protests as based on the perception that US foreign policy tends to be more pro-Israel in the first place and there is less of a sense of grievance than on the Palestinian side.

They said US-based advocates for Palestine have “much to complain about in terms of US policy.”

One of the biggest changes in pro-Palestinian rallies is that more have taken place on college campuses since October 7 2023 than at any time in the past.

According to a recent report by the Capital Research Center (CRC), domestic terrorism could be the ultimate goal for the more than 150 pro-Hamas groups operating on college campuses and other locations across the US, organizing anti-Israel demonstrations.

“The movement includes militant elements pushing it toward a broader, more intense campaign focused on property destruction and violence, which could be classified as domestic terrorism,” wrote researcher Ryan Mauro in the report titled *Marching Toward Violence: The Domestic Anti-Israeli Protest Movement*, published last week.

The report also notes that the movement advocates for the “dismantlement” of America’s “colonialist,” “imperialist,” or “capitalist” systems, often calling for the abolition of the US as a nation.