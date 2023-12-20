October 7th mastermind narrowly escaped capture twice

A picture of Yahya Sinwar is shown during Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's press conference on November 4, 2023 (Hermony/Israel Defense Ministry)

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

In the last few days, the IDF has twice reached areas in tunnels where Hamas terror leader Yahya Sinwar was hiding before changing locations, according to a Channel 13 report.

The IDF has been focusing on the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis with its goal of eliminating Hamas and in its manhunt for Sinwar, the mastermind behind the October 7th massacre.

During the search, the IDF uncovered a place where Muhammad Deif, the leader of Hamas’s terror military wing, had been previously hiding.

It is believed that, while Sinwar is constantly changing his location, he is hiding somewhere in Khan Younis after escaping there on a truck carrying humanitarian supplies.

On December 6th surrounded one of Sinwar’s homes in Khan Younis, although there was no indication that he was present at the time.

Sinwar was chosen in 2017 to replace Ismail Haniyeh, who now resides in Qatar, as leader of Hamas’ terror operations in Gaza.

Jailed for years in Israel for the kidnapping and murder of two Israeli soldiers and four Palestinians, Sinwarwas released as part of a deal to free hostage Gilad Shalit in 2011.

Sinwar’s “days are numbered,” one U.S. official said of the mastermind of the October 7th invasion of Israel and subsequent massacres.

“I also think it’s safe to say it doesn’t matter how long it takes…justice will be served.”

Sinwar, the official added, has “American blood on his hands.”

A total of 38 American nationals were murdered in the October 7th invasion. Eight more are still being held captive in the Gaza Strip.