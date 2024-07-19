Speaker Mike Johnson vows to arrest congressional officials who disrupt Netanyahu’s floor speech

The Congressional Progressive Staff Association sent a letter, signed by over 200 congressional staffers, vowing to protest Netanyahu’s speech.

By Alana Goodman, The Washington Free Beacon

House speaker Mike Johnson vowed on Thursday to arrest any anti-Israel congressional officials who disrupt or get “out of hand” during Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s upcoming floor speech to a joint session of Congress.

Johnson’s comments come as hundreds of left-leaning congressional staffers, and some Democratic lawmakers, vowed to protest or boycott Netanyahu’s address on July 24.

“There will be extra sergeants at arms on the floor,” said Johnson, speaking at a Republican Jewish Coalition event on the sidelines of the Republican National Convention on Thursday. “If anybody gets out of hand, we’re gonna arrest people.”

On Wednesday, the Congressional Progressive Staff Association sent a letter, signed by over 200 congressional staffers, vowing to protest Netanyahu’s speech.

Several progressive lawmakers, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.), are also expected to boycott the event. During Netanyahu’s joint address to Congress in 2015, 58 members of Congress skipped his speech in opposition.

Johnson described the GOP as the only true pro-Israel party in America, calling for strong “aid and assistance to Israel” and for cutting off taxpayer funding to universities that allow anti-Semitic protests.

“In America now, there really is only one true, pro-Israel party, and it is the Republican Party,” he said.

Other lawmakers echoed the sentiment at the event, where Republicans sought to make the case that they are the best party for Jews and Israel-supporters—groups that are facing increasing hostility from the left.

Rep. Mike Waltz (R., Fla.) slammed the “Squad”—the group of progressive House members led by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.)—as the “Hamas caucus.”

“They’re no longer the ‘Squad.’ They’re now called the Hamas caucus,” Waltz said. “Never in my lifetime did I think I’d see elected members of Congress supporting terrorists.”

Waltz, a retired Green Beret, also called for stronger U.S. military aid to Israel.

“We need to be putting bombs on foreheads. Because that’s the only thing Hamas understands.”

Also speaking at the event were North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, former secretary of state Mike Pompeo, and Israeli ambassador to the U.S. Michael Herzog.

RJC executive director Matt Brooks said the Republican Party has seen increased support from Jewish voters in swing states, and he expects the GOP to continue to “make inroads and build” among this constituency.

Brooks also dismissed the notion that a prime-time convention speech on Thursday by Tucker Carlson, a vehement critic of U.S. aid to Israel, would undermine the GOP’s message of support for the Jewish state.

“You can’t come away from seeing the breadth and depth of the totality of the pro-Israel speakers, the unbridled enthusiasm in the hall, and come away with any other conclusion than the Republican Party is strongly united in its commitment to the state of Israel,” he said.