Stabbing attack in Jerusalem as terror wave continues

Israeli man wounded in terror attack in the capital.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

One person was wounded in a terrorist stabbing attack in the capital Wednesday afternoon, the latest in a wave of Arab terror attacks ahead of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

The attack occurred when an Arab teenager approached a 64-year-old Israeli Jewish man at a bus stop on Neve Yaakov Boulevard in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood in northern Jerusalem at approximately 2:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The terrorist drew a knife and stabbed the man in the back, before fleeing the scene.







Israeli security personnel were dispatched to the scene, with police launching a manhunt for the perpetrator.

The terrorist was later located and arrested by Jerusalem district police officers.

Magen David Adom emergency first responders treated the victim at the scene before evacuating him by ambulance to Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital. The man is listed in moderate condition.

“The wounded man was standing at a bus stop, fully conscious, with stab wounds in his upper body,” MDA paramedic Akiva Pollack said.

“He told us that he was attacked by someone while he was waiting for a bus. We provided him with first aid and then evacuated him in light-to-moderate condition to the hospital.”

The victim has been identified as 64-year-old Zvi Tal, a resident of the Ramat Shlomo neighborhood.

Police have identified the terrorist as a 14-year-old Arab resident of eastern Jerusalem.

The attack comes just days ahead of the beginning of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, set to start on Sunday.

On Tuesday, an Israeli soldier was seriously wounded in a terrorist stabbing attack outside of the Israeli town of Yitzhar, south of Shechem (Nablus).

The terrorist, a 16-year-old resident Palestinian Authority-administered town of Urif in Samaria named Muhammed Shahada, was shot and killed during the attack.

Last week, two Palestinian Arab terrorists – including a Palestinian Authority police officer – murdered two Israelis in a shooting attack at a gas station outside of the Israeli town of Eli in Samaria.

The victims were identified as Yitzchak Zeiger, a 57-year-old father of three and grandfather of two from Shavei Shomron in northern Samaria, and Uria Hartum, a 16-year-old high-schooler from Dolev who had hitched a ride with Zeiger.