Supreme Court rejects petition against hostage deal and ceasefire

Supreme Court Chief of Justice Ester Hayut and Supreme court justices arrive for a court hearing at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem, on the election committee decision to disqualify Likud party member Amichai Chikli from running in the upcoming Knesset election, October 6, 2022. (Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

“We call on all Israeli citizens to hug their children tightly and arm themselves,” warns NGO representing terror victims and bereaved families.

By World Israel News Staff

The Supreme Court rejected a petition on Sunday morning that sought an injunction to prevent the Israeli government from implementing a ceasefire and hostage deal.

The justices made the decision without hearing oral arguments, solely based on written arguments submitted to the Court.

The petition was filed by Choosing Life, an NGO composed of the family members of fallen soldiers and victims of terror attacks.

In its ruling rejecting the petition, the Court wrote that it does not intervene on matters of national security and foreign policy.

“This is one of the cases in which the limits of the law is clear. Our hearts go out to the families of those who have not yet returned, as well as to those who see the murderers of their loved ones leave prison and their eyes are filled with tears. Alongside this, there is still hope that sons and daughters will indeed return to their homeland,” wrote Justice Dafna Barak Erez.

“The values ​​at the heart of the discussion, primarily the sanctity of life and the redemption of captives, are not in dispute; however, there is also a sharp debate regarding the implementation” of a ceasefire deal, she added.

Choosing Life also requested that the family members of those murdered in terror attacks would receive an advance phone call warning them that their loved one’s killers were being released from prison.

The Court rejected the request, calling it “unnecessary.”

Following the ruling, Choosing Life said that the Court often intervenes on security matters, such as how prisoners are treated.

“Apparently, if we had petitioned to improve the conditions of the terrorists, the High Court would at least hold a hearing, but we are just families whose murderers of loved ones are released, so we’re not important,” the NGO said in a media statement.

“We explained in the petition that the reckless decision [to release thousands of terrorists] was made, the streets will be filled with murderers, and there is no one to save them. Not the political echelon, not the security echelon, not the legal echelon. We call on all Israeli citizens to hug their children tightly and arm themselves.”