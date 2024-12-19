Supreme Court to Ben Gvir: ‘Why Aren’t Nukhba terrorists prisoners getting enough food?’

Ben Gvir: ‘The Israel Prison Service is diligent in ensuring compliance with the law, providing only the bare minimum required by legal standards.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The Supreme Court issued a conditional order on Thursday to National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir asking him to provide an explanation why prisoners of the Nukba Force, the wing of Hamas that carried out the October 7th massacre, aren’t being given sufficient food.

The order follows a petition by the Association for Civil Rights in Israel, that claims “there is a significant decrease in the weight of prisoners and security detainees.”

The decision read, “A conditional order is hereby issued, directing the respondents to appear and explain why they have not taken steps to ensure that security prisoners are provided with food that meets basic living conditions as required by applicable law.”

The Association for Civil Rights, which filed the petition against Ben-Gvir, commented: “The Supreme Court has upheld our position. The fact that the State is required to respond to this issue marks a profoundly troubling moral low.”

Ben Gvir responded by saying, “Unfortunately, the Supreme Court has become a protector of those Nukhba terrorists who slaughtered, raped, burned, and kidnapped our sons and daughters with Nazi-like cruelty.”

“The Israel Prison Service is diligent in ensuring compliance with the law, providing only the bare minimum required by legal standards, and nothing more. During my tenure, the era of luxuries like marmalades and lamb will end. There will be no more bakeries or canteens funded by terrorist money,” he added.

“No more ‘hotel accommodations’ in terrorist prisons. The Supreme Court seems intent on returning us to the days of all-inclusive summer camps. The Israeli public will be the judge.”

A Palestinian terrorist convicted of kidnapping and killing an Israeli teenager has petitioned a judge after the Israel Prison Service (IPS) denied him the “right” to play videogames.

Iham Kamamji, a Palestinian Islamic Jihad member serving two life sentences for his role in the 2006 kidnapping and murder of 18-year-old Eliyahu Asheri, said the prison administration had previously allowed him to have a Sony PlayStation 2 in his cell.