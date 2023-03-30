Tens of thousands expected at pro-judicial reform march in Tel Aviv

Right-wing Israelis attend a rally in support of the government's planned judicial overhaul, in Jerusalem on March 27, 2023. (Flash90/Erik Marmor)

Supporters of judicial reform and right-wing government will demonstrate in Tel Aviv, tens of thousands expected to participate.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

Supporters of the right-wing government headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the proposed changes to Israel’s judicial system will hold a large demonstration in Tel Aviv on Thursday evening.

Tens of thousands of Israelis are expected to take part in the march.

The “Liberty March,” organized in part by Zionist NGO Im Tirtzu, encourages those who voted for the current coalition to take to the streets and make their voices heard, after weeks of left-wing protests and an apparently illegal labor strike left the country paralyzed.

Maor Tzemach, CEO of the Your Jerusalem NGO, told World Israel News that his organization will be participating in the march.

“In the anti-judicial reform protests, we see a lot of danger regarding the definition of Israel as a Jewish State, which could lead to the establishment of a Palestinian state and the division of Jerusalem,” Tzemach told WIN.

“It’s important for us to participate in the [pro-judicial reform protests] to safeguard the security of Jerusalem, because we are very restricted right now by liberal courts and bias in the justice system. Currently, there are laws which are meant to keep Jerusalem united and reinforce sovereignty in the city, which can’t be passed.

“We call on everyone who supports judicial reform to come to the protest.”

A promotional video for the march notes that in recent weeks, left-wing protesters have “closed [the streets], burned, and put the country on strike. And we’ve been sitting with our arms crossed, doing nothing.”

The video urged citizens “from the right-wing camp” to join the march “in the heart of ‘the State of Tel Aviv,’” a term that is used to describe the liberal enclave as disconnected from the majority of Israel.

The route of the protest march was approved by police in advance, unlike numerous left-wing demonstrations that have seen Ayalon Highway blocked.

Marchers will meet at the Tel Aviv Museum at 7 p.m. After several activists will speak, the march will continue on Kaplan Street, where left-wing protesters have staged Saturday evening demonstrations since Netanyahu’s return to power in December 2022.