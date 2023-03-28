‘Thanks so much for saving democracy’ – Israeli cancer patient fumes over cancelation of treatment due to nationwide strike

Shai Shlomai, who has Stage 3 colon cancer, took to Facebook after his time-sensitive MRI scan was abruptly cancelled by Sheba Hospital. The post went viral.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

An Israeli cancer patient who was denied critical treatment on Monday due to a nationwide strike called by the Histadrut labor union blasted Israel’s Medical Association in a Facebook post that swiftly went viral.

Shai Shlomai, a 42-year-old resident of central Israel who has Stage 3 colon cancer, took to the social media platform after his time-sensitive MRI scan was abruptly canceled by Sheba Hospital.

“Hello to all the pure-hearted protesters,” Shlomai wrote. “I have cancer. Chemo, radiation, all that good stuff. Right now, I just got a call from the hospital that an MRI scan I’ve needed for months and that was supposed to happen tonight was postponed until the end of May.”

Shlomai explained that because the next steps in his treatment protocol are dependent upon the results of the MRI, he can no longer receive medical care for his cancer.

“It’s impossible to perform surgery without the results of the scan. The oncologist can’t tell me if I’ve responded to the treatment so far, or if the cancer has metastasized. Everything is now going to be delayed for the next two months. In the meantime, I’ll sit and wait, hopefully Netflix will release something good soon.

“So to the Medical Association, the defenders of ‘democracy’, I wanted to tell you that you are the beautiful face of Israel! You are the ones who take responsibility here and save us! Thank you thank you thank you!!!” Shlomai wrote sarcastically.

He urged his social media followers to share the post “so that everyone can see all the goodness that these geniuses are providing us.”

After seeing the Facebook post, a representative from the hospital called Shlomai to ensure that he could reschedule his MRI for a sooner date.

But Shlomai said that the fact that his personal situation is being resolved is little comfort to others whose urgent medical care has been disrupted due to a political strike.

“What if there is a 70-year-old guy in my situation and he doesn’t have Facebook, what is he doing? What happens to the other people? How many people have had their tests cancelled?”

Shlomai also said the strike set a dangerous precedent for the future.

“Who guarantees that in two months [after the legislative pause ends] they won’t cancel another appointment because of the situation?” he wrote.

“Next week I have a CT scan, I hope they don’t cancel that.”