Terrorist killed, 17 arrested in IDF counterterrorism raids

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

IDF soldiers conducting counterterrorism operations in Judea and Samaria on Sunday night arrested 17 terror suspects. Another was killed in a gun battle that ensued between the forces and terrorists during one of the operations.

Israeli forces operated in the city of Jenin and in the nearby village of Qabatya and arrested five wanted suspects, one of them reportedly a relative of the members of the terror cell who carried out a shooting attack against a bus carrying IDF troops in the Jordan Valley on Sunday, injuring seven Israelis.

During the operation, Arab rioters attacked the forces with rocks, explosive charges, and Molotov cocktails and shot at them. The IDF returned fire, killing a firebomber, identified as Taher Mohammad Zakarneh, 19, and injuring others.

Israeli troops also operated in the town of Tubas as part of the efforts to locate the third terrorist who took part in Sunday’s shooting attack. The other cell members were arrested shortly after the attack with severe burns caused by firebombs they were carrying in the truck used during the attack.

The forces arrested three more wanted persons in the villages of Al-Bira, A-Tira, and the city of Ramallah.

IDF soldiers also operated in the Beit Ilma refugee camp in Samaria and arrested a wanted person suspected of terrorist activity. During the operation, the forces encountered a violent disturbance which included the throwing of stones, explosives, and Molotov cocktails and shooting. The forces responded with measures to disperse the demonstrations.

Two more wanted persons were arrested in the village of Kabalan.

IDF forces also operated in the city of Hebron and arrested four wanted persons suspected of involvement in terrorist activities. In addition, the forces located and confiscated over 10,000 shekels suspected of being destined for terrorism, as well as weapons, weapon parts, and ammunition.

There were no Israeli casualties in any of the incidents.

A total of 17 wanted persons were arrested throughout Judea and Samaria.

The arrests were made as part of Operation Wave Breaker, Israel’s counterterrorism operation following several deadly terror attacks that the country experienced in recent months.