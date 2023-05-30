Terrorist shoots Israeli in Samaria, victim in critical condition May 30, 2023 Scene of terror attack in northwestern Samaria, May 30, 2023. (Screenshot/TPS)(Screenshot/TPS)Terrorist shoots Israeli in Samaria, victim in critical condition Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/terrorist-shoots-israeli-in-samaria-victim-in-serious-condition/ Email Print The wounded 30-year-old civilian has lost consciousness. By World Israel News Staff A 30-year-old Israeli man was wounded on Tuesday in a terror attack near the Jewish community of Hermesh in northwestern Samaria. The victim, a civilian, is unconscious and in critical condition. He sustained a bullet wound to the upper body and was treated at the scene before being evacuated by helicopter to hospital, Magen David Adom medics said. Israeli forces launched a manhunt for the shooter, who fled the scene. Several terror attacks were already this week, the IDF said. Another attempted terrorist attack was just thwarted for the 3rd time today. IDF soldiers spotted a suspect attempting to place an explosive device on Alon Road. The soldiers responded with fire toward the suspect. A hit was identified. IDF soldiers are operating to neutralize… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 28, 2023 Judea and SamariaMagen David AdomPalestinian terrorSamariaShooting attack