Terrorist shoots Israeli in Samaria, victim in critical condition

Scene of terror attack in northwestern Samaria, May 30, 2023. (Screenshot/TPS)

The wounded 30-year-old civilian has lost consciousness.

By World Israel News Staff

A 30-year-old Israeli man was wounded on Tuesday in a terror attack near the Jewish community of Hermesh in northwestern Samaria.

The victim, a civilian, is unconscious and in critical condition. He sustained a bullet wound to the upper body and was treated at the scene before being evacuated by helicopter to hospital, Magen David Adom medics said.

Israeli forces launched a manhunt for the shooter, who fled the scene.

Several terror attacks were already this week, the IDF said.