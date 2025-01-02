The COVID coverup showed how a treasonous shadow gov controlled Biden

If the pandemic had been natural in origin, then so was Biden’s presidency, but if the pandemic had come out of a Chinese bio-lab, then Biden’s presidency had also come out of that same lab.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

Over 1 million Americans were killed by a Chinese biological weapon. That same biological attack also elected a president whose administration took the lead in covering up the attack.

And that COVID coverup also showed how an unelected and treasonous shadow government had taken control of the Biden administration and of the United States of America.

The pandemic was the most devastating attack on America since Pearl Harbor and 9/11, and determining responsibility for it was the most crucial question of the day. Early efforts to assign responsibility to Communist China had been countered with propaganda and censorship.

But by the time the Biden administration took office, the ‘lab leak’ theory arguing that Chinese tampering in a laboratory had created the pandemic could no longer be suppressed.

The National Intelligence Council was tasked with conducting a “90-day sprint” to determine the origins of COVID-19 as allegations grew that it had come out of a Chinese Communist biolab.

The head of Global Health Security for the National Intelligence Council was a former World Health Organization (WHO) consultant: a group that had been accused of being compromised by China and which had vocally denied any possibility that the virus had come from a lab.

The report was completed and Biden was briefed on the “official conclusion” that the virus was a natural phenomenon.

In reality, as the Wall Street Journal report revealed, figures on the Council deliberately withheld and suppressed materials from analysts at the FBI and the Defense Intelligence Agency who believed that a ‘lab leak’ was the most likely explanation.

Biden was not allowed to hear any of that information. And that really meant that he wasn’t allowed to make a meaningful decision about one of the most critical issues facing him.

What was at stake in the debate over the origins of the COVID pandemic was the president’s responsibility to confront and address the worst episode of biological warfare against the United States since WWI.

Not only was Biden mentally unable to deal with it, but a shadow government had been put into place to control his actions by denying him the information needed to reach a decision.

Rather than Biden being in charge, it was his gatekeepers who were calling the shots.

The treasonous outcome of that shadow government decision was that America never confronted the complicity of China, or the American and international organizations like WHO, in the pandemic.

And since it was that pandemic, more than anything else, that brought Biden and his political palace guard to power, the China cover-up may be no coincidence.

If the pandemic had been natural in origin, then so was Biden’s presidency, but if the pandemic had come out of a Chinese bio-lab, then Biden’s presidency had also come out of that same lab.

And figures in the shadow government surrounding Biden appeared determined to cover it up.

As the Biden administration’s final days wind down, more figures from the administrations have described how the man officially serving as president was actually inside a political cocoon, out of contact with his Senate-confirmed cabinet members, with all interactions controlled by a small group of staffers who were the ones who appeared to be making all of the decisions.

A previous Wall Street Journal article described “relatively infrequent and often tightly scripted” interactions with Cabinet members. Cabinet members were discouraged from requesting calls with the president and instead received “decisions” that they were expected to carry out.

The usual protocol was for cabinet members to meet with “a member of the president’s senior staff” who would then, allegedly, “bring the issue to the president and report back”.

Whether or not the issues were ever even brought to Biden is unknown, but the occupant of the Oval Office had declined so badly that he needed note cards and prompts to tell him where to go and what questions to answer, and his ‘decisions’ were being scripted on both ends.

For four years, cabinet members, high-ranking members of Congress and key figures in the government, had little to no contact with the president, but were tasked with implementing decisions that were being delivered to them by staffers and advisers engaged in a palace coup.

It was these staffers and advisers who were the ones actually running the country. Much like President Woodrow Wilson’s wife Edith, during his incapacity, they controlled what the president heard, what he knew and what he said.

With Biden relying heavily on note cards and prompts, this treasonous shadow government made him a prisoner of the White House.

And there is every reason to believe that they are still the ones making all the decisions.

This ‘sanctuary insurrection’ seized control of the White House and the executive branch of the United States government by impostors who used the president’s power in his absence.

And none have dared call it what it is… treason.

The usurpation of presidential powers by a palace coup was an attack on constitutional government.

Instead of employing the 25th Amendment to report Biden’s mental incapacity, an inner circle of staffers and advisers set up a shadow government whose purpose was to prevent anyone on the outside from learning about his incapacity while allowing them to run the country.

Beyond COVID, we do not know how all of the administration’s specific policies were impacted by this shadow government, but it should be assumed that every presidential policy went through this same funnel process and that America has been run by this treasonous palace coup.

The next step must be to identify the members and participants in the palace coup, to subpoena members of the administration, establish the point at which Biden became incapacitated and the shadow government assumed power, invalidate all decisions made from that point on, and indict the participants in the shadow government who treasonously usurped the powers of the president.

And by usurping presidential powers, they also usurped representative government.

The palace coup was carried out not just against one failing man, but against the American people. Biden may leave office, but that alone will not repair the damage that has been done.

Americans do not elect staffers, they elect candidates. In the physical or mental absence of a legislator or president, his or her staffers have no constitutional authority to run the government.

Biden’s mental incapacity was one man’s failure, but by covering it up, it became systemic treason. Even though the media lied about Biden’s mental state, most Americans could see that he was incapable. And they lost trust in a government that was no longer representative.

America had no president for four years. The next administration will be tasked with not only fixing the economy and national defense, but with restoring a constitutional government.