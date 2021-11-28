‘The entire land is ours’ – Israel erased from Palestinian school maps

Map depicting all of Israel as Palestine displayed at PA school event (Courtesy: Palestinian Media Watch)

Banners reading “Palestine – the entire land is ours, from the [Mediterranean] Sea to the [Jordan] River,” and depicting Israel as Palestine displayed at PA school event.

By World Israel News Staff

At an event sponsored by the Palestinian Authority’s Education Ministry, regional maps were displayed with Israel erased, alongside banners reading “Palestine – the entire land is ours, from the [Mediterranean] Sea to the [Jordan] River.”

The PA Education Ministry posted images on social media from an event at the Kafr Qaddum High School for Girls in Qalqilya last week, which heavily featured maps which did not include Israel or any references to the current Jewish State.

Palestinian Media Watch included the images within a report about the PA’s official policy of denying Israel’s right to exist within an educational context.

Such a policy is a significant barrier to peace, and something which international groups that donate millions each year to the schools must consider, PMW noted.

Multiple maps depicting the entirety of Israel as Palestine were prominently displayed throughout the school grounds, with some depicting the region in the black, green, and red colors of the Palestinian flag, and others using the pattern of the keffiyeh, traditional Arab headdress.

The expression “From the river to the sea,” which has been used in international pro-Palestinian demonstrations, states that Israel has no right to exist and that what is now the Jewish State should be replaced by a Palestinian state.

The slogan was written on numerous posters seen at the event.

Arabic language daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida confirmed that both the school and the event fall under the authority of the PA.

A report from PMW in early November found that the PA’s Waed magazine, which is aimed at children ages 6 to 15, promotes hatred of Jews and Israelis.

“Waed’s fundamental messages are that Israelis are foreign colonialist invaders, and therefore, Israel has no right to exist,” the report states.

“Palestinians led by Fatah will continue the heroic armed struggle until the defeated invaders leave. There is no hint of Israel’s legitimacy, nor is there a possibility that Israel will coexist alongside a liberated Palestine, whose borders will include all of Israel.”