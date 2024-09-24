The only thing illegal in California is speech

Everything in California is legal except human freedom.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

Gov. Gavin Newsom just signed bills banning memes and plastic bags. The pro-crime politician has repeatedly expressed his disgust however that the citizenry wants to make crime illegal again.

Drugs are legal in California (as long as you pay the pot tax), shoplifting is legal, speech however is not.

Shortly after Gov. Newsom banned election memes, Attorney General Rob Bonta, one of Kamala’s successors and a likely member of her cabinet if she gets one, boasted of a “first-of-its-kind lawsuit” which like all such things announced by prosecutors means an “unprecedented-abuse-of-power”.

The issue is the agenda of a number of environmentalist groups which seek to not only ban oil and gas (or at least price it out of affordability for anyone but their elite donor class) alongside cars, stoves, meat and human survival, but to ban anyone from disagreeing with them.

Along the way they came up with the idea of intimidating industires into not arguing with them.

The California AG lawsuit charges ExxonMobil with “deceiving Californians for half a century through misleading public statements and slick marketing promising that recycling would address the ever-increasing amount of plastic waste.”

This comes at the same time as the Democrat one-party regime banned plastic bags and is well on the way to banning plastics for ordinary people. (Amazon and major corporations don’t have to worry.)

What AG Rob Bonta is suing over is speech. ExxonMobil had the right to take out ads.

California, after leading the way on every form of social dysfunction, is now leading the way in the war on speech. Everything in California is legal except human freedom. And plastic bags.