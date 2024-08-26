The Philadelphi corridor: How Hamas smuggles terror into Gaza

By reasserting control over the corridor, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) aim to dismantle this underground network and prevent future smuggling operations.

By Rachel O’Donoghue, The Algemeiner

Just 300 feet wide and stretching eight miles from Israel’s border to the Mediterranean, the narrow strip separating Egypt and Gaza, known as the Philadelphi Corridor, is once again the focus of intense political debate.

Established under the 1979 Egypt-Israel peace treaty, the corridor was designed as a critical buffer to prevent the smuggling of weapons and materials into Gaza for terrorist activities.

However, after Israel’s disengagement from Gaza in 2005, control of the Egyptian side of the corridor was handed over to Cairo, which promised to prevent trafficking and incursions.

Despite these assurances, the corridor has become a vital channel for Hamas to sustain its terror operations.

The extensive network of tunnels beneath the corridor — often called the “Gaza subway” — has allowed Hamas to smuggle weapons, personnel, and other materials.

From a security standpoint, the Philadelphi Corridor is essential to Israel’s efforts to neutralize Hamas’ capabilities.

The tunnels have enabled the group not only to maintain but also expand its terror infrastructure, allowing it to continue launching attacks on Israel.

By reasserting control over the corridor, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) aim to dismantle this underground network and prevent future smuggling operations.

Despite Egypt’s public denials about the existence of smuggling tunnels beneath the Philadelphi Corridor, security experts agree that it is the primary conduit for weapons destined for Hamas.

Both Egypt and Hamas strongly oppose Israel’s control over the corridor.

The Philadelphi Corridor is more than just a buffer zone; it is Hamas’ last link to obtaining the materials needed to keep its war effort alive, as well as to rearm and regroup.

It is also a crucial route for the international travel of senior Hamas officials.

Israel’s intelligence on these tunnels is well-documented, yet Egypt continues to deny their existence, insisting they were destroyed in previous operations.

On August 22, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced that 150 tunnels along the Egypt-Gaza border had been destroyed and emphasized ongoing efforts to eliminate those that remain.

Israel’s recent requests for Egyptian military units to relocate away from the Gaza border, allowing for greater IDF control, have been rejected by Cairo.

Currently, the IDF monitors Gaza’s northern, eastern, and western borders. Securing the southern border via the Philadelphi Corridor would pave the way for the complete demilitarization of the Hamas-run enclave.

The Media’s Philadelphi Tunnel Vision

Only after Israel gained control of the Philadelphi Corridor did international media outlets begin to more prominently cover the crossing’s strategic significance.

While many outlets have acknowledged how Hamas has long exploited the border to bolster its terror infrastructure in Gaza, few have focused on why Israel deems it crucial to maintain a long-term presence in the area.

The New York Times serves as a clear example.

In a section explaining why the corridor “matters” to Israel, the article noted that “Hamas had dug tunnels beneath the strip—some wide enough for trucks, according to military experts—and used them to smuggle weapons and personnel into Gazan territory.”

However, under the subheading about why it matters to Egypt, the Times fails to mention one important point: Cairo’s control of the Philadelphi Corridor has been an abject failure in terms of stymieing the flow of weapons and other supplies into Gaza.

Israel wants a role along the Philadelphi Corridor because the Hamas tunnel network has continued to expand under Egypt’s watch.

While Egypt shares an interest in destroying Hamas’ capabilities, it continues to deny that there’s a problem it hasn’t been able to solve.

In January, Diaa Rashwan, chairman of Egypt’s State Information Service, denied there was smuggling into Gaza from Egypt, saying that any Israeli move to control the corridor would undermine Egyptian-Israeli relations.

He also claimed that more than 1,500 tunnels had been removed and that the border fence with Gaza had been reinforced with a concrete wall.

The IDF’s recent discovery and destruction of 150 more tunnels undermines this assurance.

This crucial detail is often missing from media reports, which instead imply that Israel’s interest in the corridor is merely a land grab.

For example, an Associated Press explainer questioned why Israel is “demanding control” of Philadelphi, without fully addressing the security concerns that underpin Israel’s position.

Explaining why Hamas and Egypt are opposed, the AP states: “[Israeli control] would also be seen by many Palestinians as a prelude to a lasting military occupation and the return of Jewish settlements — something Netanyahu’s far-right coalition partners have openly called for.”

For many in the media, everything Israel does is seen as a cover for another action — in this case, a prelude to territorial expansion. It’s almost as if there’s an inherent media bias against Israel.

The author is a contributor to HonestReporting, a Jerusalem-based media watchdog with a focus on antisemitism and anti-Israel bias — where a version of this article first appeared.