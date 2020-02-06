Third attack: Israeli wounded in Samaria drive-by

This is the third terrorist attack to happen in Israel today.

By World Israel News Staff

On Thursday an Israeli man was injured during a drive-by shooting near the Talmon settlement in Judea and Samaria.

The man is being treated for light wounds and the terrorist(s) have fled the scene, reports local media.

This is the third terrorist attack to happen in Israel today.

Earlier in the afternoon, a terrorist shot and wounded an Israeli Border Policeman in Jerusalem.

The terrorist approached a group of policemen standing near the Lions Gate in the Old City and began shooting at them. The terrorist hit a 38-year-old border policeman in the hand before being neutralized by security forces.

At roughly 2:00 a.m a terrorist rammed into 12 IDF soldiers near the First Station in Jerusalem as they were walking to the Western Wall for a swearing-in ceremony.

Of the 12 victims, one was left in serious condition while the rest sustained moderate to light injuries.

The IDF is still searching for the terrorist.

Meanwhile, a Palestinian riot broke out in the Jenin refugee camp on Thursday when the IDF demolished for the second time the residence of Ahmad Qanba, a terrorist who murdered Rabbi Raziel Shevach in 2018.

According to Israeli military spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, during the demolition IDF troops came under fire from Palestinians and responded using “riot dispersal” techniques.

“Attacks from Gaza, an attack in Jerusalem, signs of a rise in hostile activity in Jenin… we are not trying to escalate the situation while understanding the complexity and sensitivity of the situation,” Conricus said.

A 19-year-old Palestinian student was killed and at least seven others were injured during the skirmish.