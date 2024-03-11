‘This is our red line’ – Netanyahu fires back at Biden’s warning

‘I don’t know what Biden meant by ‘Come to Jesus’ moment,’ says Netanyahu.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded Monday to President Joe Biden’s recent warnings to Israel against carrying out a ground operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, saying that his government would not leave the last standing Hamas stronghold under the terrorist group’s control.

Speaking with Fox News Monday morning, Netanyahu attempted to minimize the spat with the Biden administration, after President Biden warned Netanyahu that a ground incursion into Rafah would be a “red line,” and said on a hot mic that Netanyahu needs a “come to Jesus moment.







“The president and I have agreed that we have to destroy Hamas. We cannot leave a quarter of the Hamas terror army in place there in Rafah. This would be equivalent to saying after the Allies fought back, got through Normandy, got through Germany, then said, ‘Well, we’ll leave a quarter of the Nazi army in place and won’t go into Berlin.'”

Netanyahu emphasized, however, that Israel would not heed Biden’s “red line” warning, and that the Rafah operation would take place.

“It is either Israel or Hamas. There is no middle way. We have to have that victory. We cannot have three-quarters of a victory…because Hamas will reconstitute itself with these four battalions in Rafah, reconquer the Gaza Strip, and do the October 7th massacre over and over again.”

“That’s a red line. We cannot let Hamas survive.”

“We have our agreements on the basic goals, but we also have disagreements on how to achieve them. Ultimately, it is Israel that has to decide. Our neck is on the line. Our people were murdered, our women were raped and beheaded.”

When asked whether pressure from the Biden administration would deter Israel, Netanyahu said the IDF would not be “getting off the gas,” in its war on Hamas.

Netanyahu responded to Biden’s comments to Democratic lawmakers caught on a hot mic after his State of the Union address Thursday evening, saying he did not understand what the president meant by a “come to Jesus moment.”

“I’m not familiar with that term.”

The prime minister added that his government’s resolve to destroy Hamas, including in Rafah, has wide backing from the Israeli public.

“The overwhelming majority of Israelis support my policy. We have to eradicate Hamas… get the hostages back, and make sure Gaza does not form a threat anymore.”

Netanyahu also noted a recent Knesset vote backing a resolution rejecting unilateral Palestinian statehood, which passed the 120-member legislature by a margin of 99 – 9.

“So when people say we have to have this talk with Netanyahu because he is holding back the prospect of this wondrous peace with a Palestinian state; you don’t have an issue with me, you have an issue with the entire people of Israel.”