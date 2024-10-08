Three Hamas Oct. 7 perpetrators killed in Israeli strikes

The two operations were a joint effort of the Israel Defense Forces and Israel Security Agency and were carried out by the Israeli Air Force.

By JNS

Israel revealed on Tuesday that last week three Hamas terrorists who participated in the Oct. 7, 2023 massacre were killed in two separate airstrikes in the Gaza Strip.

Mhuammad Rafa’i, a terrorist from Hamas’s Gaza Brigade who took part in the Oct. 7 attack in the areas of Kfar Aza and Nahal Oz, was killed in an attack on a Hamas command and control center embedded inside the Shuja’iyya school in Gaza City’s Daraj Tuffah district.

Additionally, Rafa’i was involved in terror activities against IDF troops and Israeli civilians.

Another strike, in Rafah on Oct. 1, killed Hamas terrorists Muhammad Zinon and Basel Ahras, who participated in the Oct. 7 massacre and plotted terror attacks against Israeli civilians.

The two operations were a joint effort of the Israel Defense Forces and Israel Security Agency and were carried out by the Israeli Air Force.

“The IDF and the ISA will continue to operate against Hamas terrorists involved in the deadly Oct. 7 massacre,” the statement said.

Twenty terrorists killed in Jabaliya area

Meanwhile, Israeli forces continue to operate in Jabaliya in northern Gaza to root out a Hamas resurgence there, killing 20 terrorists over the past 24 hours.

Troops also located a weapons storage facility and found weapons, including grenades and AK-47 rifles.

במהלך היממה האחרונה כוחות אוגדה 162 חיסלו כ-20 מחבלים מהאוויר ובקרבות פנים אל פנים במרחב ג'באליה.

כוחות צוות הקרב של חטיבה 401 השמידו מחסן אמצעי לחימה, ואיתרו אמצעי לחימה רבים ביניהם רימונים ונשקים מסוג 'קלאצ'ניקוב'>> pic.twitter.com/WTMfJPAXyC — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 8, 2024

In central Gaza, troops continued to dismantle terrorist infrastructure sites and eliminate terrorists in targeted raids.

Also, the IAF struck a structure from which a terrorist cell planned terror activities against troops, eliminating the cell. Over the past day, the IAF hit over 70 terror targets in the Strip, including infrastructure and military structures.

Furthermore, IDF soldiers continue operational activity in the Rafah area of southern Gaza.