Top Hezbollah commander killed in latest IDF airstrike, 20 others killed with Nasrallah

Sheik Nabil Qaouk, commander of Hezbollah’s security unit, killed in additional round of IDF airstrikes on Hezbollah positions in Beirut.

By World Israel News Staff

A senior Hezbollah official, Nabil Qaouk, was killed in an IDF airstrike on Saturday in the Dahiyeh suburb of Beirut, the IDF announced on Sunday

The strike is part of Israel’s ongoing military offensive against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terror group.

Qaouk held a significant role within Hezbollah as the commander of its “preventive security unit” and was a senior figure on the group’s central council.

The IDF spokesperson’s division said that Qaouk was closely aligned with Hezbollah’s leadership and had recently played a key role in planning attacks against Israel and its citizens.

Qaouk’s involvement with Hezbollah dates back to the 1980s.

The 60-year-old cleric and Hezbollah commander had previously served as the deputy head and later the chief of the southern Lebanon region on Hezbollah’s executive council, along with holding the position of deputy head of the same council.

Also on Sunday, Hezbollah confirmed the death of Ali Karaki, the commander of the Southern Front, which oversees the group’s military operations in southern Lebanon along the Israeli border. Karaki was killed, along with Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, in a large-scale Israeli airstrike on Beirut on Friday. Karaki had survived an earlier Israeli assassination attempt earlier that week.

Both Nasrallah and Karaki were killed Friday when a squadron of Israeli F-16I fighter jets dropped over 80 bombs, including heavy bunker busters, onto Hezbollah headquarters in Beirut, demolishing the complex’s subterranean fortifications.

More than 20 other terrorists were killed in Friday’s strike, the IDF said, identifying a number of prominent Hezbollah operatives eliminated in the attack, including Nasrallah confidants Ibrahim Hussein Jazini and Samir Tawfiq Dib, as well as other senior Hezbollah officials including Abed al-Amir Muhammad Sablini and Ali Naaf Ayoub.

Meanwhile, the IDF reported that Israeli fighter jets conducted airstrikes late Saturday night and early Sunday morning on multiple Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, including rocket launchers aimed at Israel and buildings used to store weapons.

Hezbollah terrorists operating out of southern Lebanon launched a barrage of rockets on northern Israel Sunday morning, targeting the Galilee, including the city of Tiberias.