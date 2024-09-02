Trudeau demands Hamas surrender, while still calling for negotiated ceasefire

Canadian prime minister and his leading rival condemn Hamas murders of Israeli captives, demand the terror group surrender.

By World Israel News Staff

The Canadian prime minister and Leader of the Opposition both issued sharp condemnations Monday of the Hamas terror organization following the murder of five Israeli captives and one American-Israeli hostage, and demanded the terror group surrender.

Early Sunday morning, IDF soldiers operating in the southern Gaza city of Rafah located the remains of six captives taken hostage by Hamas terrorists on October 7th.

The remains of six captives, including those of American-Israeli dual citizen Hersh Golberg-Polin, were transferred back to Israel Sunday morning for identification and forensic examinations, which determined that all six had been shot and killed no more than 48 hours before their recovery.

Following the revelation that the six hostages had recently been murdered, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement condemning Hamas and demanding the terror group “law down its arms.”

“The murder of six Israeli hostages by Hamas terrorists in Gaza is devastating and enraging. Canada stands with the victims’ families in your grief,” Trudeau tweeted.

“Hamas must release all hostages, lay down its arms, and have no future in the governance of Gaza.”

After calling on Hamas to surrender, however, the Canadian premier also urged Israel and Hamas to reach a negotiated ceasefire agreement.

“Leaders must reach a deal to bring the rest of the hostages home and end the violence,” Trudeau continued.

Just over half an hour later, Canadian Opposition Leader and head of the Conservative Party, Pierre Poilievre, issued his own statement condemning Hamas and calling on the terror group to surrender, with no reference to a negotiated hostage release.

“Another 6 beautiful souls taken hostage on October 7th by the Hamas genocidal death cult were murdered while in captivity in Gaza. May their memories be a blessing.”

“These same evil terrorists killed 7 Canadians and continue to be supported by the tyrants in Tehran. Hamas must surrender and release all of the remaining hostages.”