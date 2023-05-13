True to form, Islamic Jihad launches rockets after ceasefire takes effect

Rockets are fired from Gaza towards Israel, in the southern Gaza Strip, on May 10, 2023. (Atia Mohammed/Flash90)

Sirens sounded in the cities of Holon, Rishon Lezion as well as the communities in the Gaza envelope.

By World Israel News Staff

One hour after Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group reached a ceasefire deal on Saturday night, the Gaza-based terror group launched a volley of rockets over the border.

Sirens sounded in the cities of Holon, Rishon Lezion as well as the Sderot and Nir Am, in the Gaza envelope, at 11pm, one hour after the Egyptian-brokered truce was set to have taken effect.

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said earlier in the day: “The Islamic Jihad terrorist organization’s continued fire enables us to continue to make further achievements. We are prepared to continue the targeted strikes and striking in a precise and increasing manner, as we have done over the last few days.”

National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi praised the Egyptians for their “vigorous efforts” in negotiating a cessation to the fighting but warned: “Quiet will be answered with quiet, and if Israel is attacked or threatened, it will continue to do whatever it must in order to defend itself.”

According to Israeli media, Israel rejected a PIJ demand to halt targeted killings and to hand over the body of its senior operative, Khader Adnan, who died in prison last week after an 87-day hunger strike.

His death triggered a barrage of more than 100 rockets into Israel in under 24 hours.

Two people died from rocket fire in the ensuing five-day conflict.

One was an Israeli from Rehovot and the other was Palestinian from Gaza who had a work permit to be in Israel.

PIJ launched more than 1,250 rockets at Israel, to which the IDF responded by striking some 400 terror assets in Gaza in a campaign dubbed Operation Arrow and Shield.