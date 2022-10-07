Trump amazed that his ‘top guys’ were Jews, new book reveals

“Who would have thought my top guys are Jews,” an astounded Trump said, according to a new book by Pultizer Prize-winning journalist Maggie Haberman.

By World Israel News Staff

Former U.S. President Donald Trump was astonished to discover his senior aides were Jewish, Pulitzer Prize-winning American journalist Maggie Haberman says in her newly released book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America.

“Who would have thought my top guys are Jews,” Trump said to his son-in-law Jared Kushner and senior advisors Stephen Miller and Jason Miller during a pre-2020 election flight, according to the book, Business Insider reported.

Jason Miller, who served as the former president’s chief spokesperson during the 2016 election campaign and a senior adviser for the 2020 reelection campaign, is not Jewish, Haberman notes, according to the Insider.

“This after months of Trump telling Jason Miller that he has a ‘sweet, understanding Jewish wife,'” Haberman writes. “Except Jason Miller’s wife was not Jewish, and neither was he.”

Miller did not immediately respond to the Insider‘s request for comment.

According to a previously reported excerpt cited by the site, Trump was at times annoyed by son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner’s observance of the Jewish sabbath.

Trump reportedly expressed doubt as to whether Kushner was truly religious or merely looking to avoid work.