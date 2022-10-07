Trump amazed that his ‘top guys’ were Jews, new book reveals October 7, 2022 President Donald Trump listens as White House senior aide Jared Kushner speaks in the Oval Office, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP/Andrew Harnik)(AP/Andrew Harnik)Trump amazed that his ‘top guys’ were Jews, new book reveals Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/trump-amazed-that-his-top-guys-were-jews-new-book-reveals/ Email Print “Who would have thought my top guys are Jews,” an astounded Trump said, according to a new book by Pultizer Prize-winning journalist Maggie Haberman. By World Israel News Staff Former U.S. President Donald Trump was astonished to discover his senior aides were Jewish, Pulitzer Prize-winning American journalist Maggie Haberman says in her newly released book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America. “Who would have thought my top guys are Jews,” Trump said to his son-in-law Jared Kushner and senior advisors Stephen Miller and Jason Miller during a pre-2020 election flight, according to the book, Business Insider reported. Jason Miller, who served as the former president’s chief spokesperson during the 2016 election campaign and a senior adviser for the 2020 reelection campaign, is not Jewish, Haberman notes, according to the Insider. “This after months of Trump telling Jason Miller that he has a ‘sweet, understanding Jewish wife,'” Haberman writes. “Except Jason Miller’s wife was not Jewish, and neither was he.” Miller did not immediately respond to the Insider‘s request for comment. According to a previously reported excerpt cited by the site, Trump was at times annoyed by son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner’s observance of the Jewish sabbath. Read WATCH: '60-day rule' could halt Mar-a-Lago raid probeTrump reportedly expressed doubt as to whether Kushner was truly religious or merely looking to avoid work. Donald TrumpJared KushnerShabbatStephen MillerTrump administration