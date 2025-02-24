Trump backs Israel halting release of 600 terrorists

President Donald Trump speaks at a dinner with Senate Republicans at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

After Netanyahu announces Israel freezing of terrorist releases over Hamas’ abuse of hostages – both living and dead – at mass ceremonies – White House gives its backing to Israel’s decision.

By World Israel News Staff

The White House on Sunday announced that it is backing Israel’s decision to suspend the release of jailed Arab terrorists in exchange for the return of Israeli hostages from Gaza, after Hamas repeatedly put hostages up on display before freeing them.

Over the weekend, the Prime Minister’s Office announced that “in light of the repeated violations by Hamas — including the ceremonies that demean our hostages’ dignity and the cynical use of our hostages for propaganda purposes — it has been decided to delay the release of terrorists planned for yesterday until the next release of hostages is guaranteed, and without the humiliating ceremonies.”

The statement was issued hours after Hamas paraded five frail Israeli hostages in front of cheering crowds on Saturday ahead of their transfer to the Red Cross.

During one of the ceremonies, Omer Shem Tov, who was kidnapped from the Nova Music Festival, was forced to kiss his captor on the forehead.

Last Thursday, Hamas displayed the remains of slain hostages, including two children, on a stage at a victory ceremony in Khan Yunis.

On Sunday, White House National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes castigated Hamas’ behavior, and said that Israel’s response is “appropriate.”

“Given Hamas’ barbaric treatment of the hostages, including the hideous parade of the Bibas children’s coffins through the streets of Gaza, Israel’s decision to delay the release of prisoners is an appropriate response.”

President Donald Trump, Hughes continued, said he is “prepared to support Israel in whatever course of action it chooses regarding Hamas.”

In exchange for the latest hostage releases, Israel had been slated to release 602 jailed Arab terrorists this weekend.

A senior Hamas official, Basem Naim, warned that unless the terrorists are released, Hamas will not engage in talks with Israel for the implementation of the second phase of the ceasefire.