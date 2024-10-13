Trump praises RNC’s first Jewish spokeswoman: ‘She defends me better than anyone’

Elizabeth Pipko’s position as spokeswoman for the Republican party represents a powerful alliance between the Trump family and the Jewish community.

By Linda Sadacka, Exclusive to World Israel News

In a defining moment resonating across generations, President Donald Trump made history as the first American president to visit the “Ohel,” the revered resting place of the Lubavitcher Rebbe.

Accompanied by his daughter-in-law Lara Trump and Elizabeth Pipko, the Republican party’s first Jewish spokeswoman, the visit underscored an unbreakable commitment to Jewish Americans.

“She defends me better than anyone,” Trump remarked, highlighting Pipko’s loyalty and dedication to the cause.

The day’s powerful symbolism didn’t end at the Ohel. Later, a gathering at the Trump’s Doral property amplified the message of unity and strength, as advocates and supporters stood firm against the forces of antisemitism.

Elizabeth Pipko emphasized the urgency of the moment. “You can completely put partisan politics aside and still admit that when you have four American hostages held by a terrorist group for a year, maybe planting a tree simply isn’t enough,” she said, delivering a clear, unfiltered critique of the lackluster responses from others in positions of power.

Chosen by the family to serve as the GOP’s national spokeswoman during this pivotal time, Pipko was a natural fit for this role. As a proud Jewish woman, Pipko’s connection to her heritage has driven her to amplify Jewish voices.

Reflecting on her experience at the Ohel, she shared, “Everything that I do, I do as a Jewish woman, so of course this experience resonated with me on an extremely personal level.”

Standing beside President Trump at the Rebbe’s gravesite, Pipko felt the weight of her duty and the significance of representing Jewish perspectives on such a historic day. “I feel an immense sense of responsibility to bring Jewish perspectives into the conversation as it is important to me to make sure that every voice in this country is heard,” she added, recognizing the gravity of the moment.

RNC Co-Chair Lara Trump underscored the Trump family’s unwavering support for the Jewish community.

As the nation grapples with a surge in antisemitic violence and rhetoric, Lara’s words resonated powerfully. “What happened in Israel last year on October 7th was an act of pure evil that never should have happened. I was truly honored to visit the Ohel and to pray for an end to this war and the release of the hostages who should not be held for one second more. Standing with the Jewish people at such a pivotal time is of the utmost importance,” she said.

Pipko’s position as spokeswoman for the party is more than symbolic — it marks a milestone. Standing with the Trump family, she represents a powerful alliance dedicated to supporting the Jewish community.

At a time when others often shy away from taking decisive action, the Trumps have made their stance clear. By embracing Pipko in this role, they are setting a standard of commitment that is rare in today’s political climate.

For Pipko, the events of the day were more than just a duty—they were a calling. “What’s next is always just trying to do the right thing for the people of our country,” she reflected.

In this profound moment at the Ohel, and later at the gathering at the Doral, the Trumps and Pipko sent a resolute message: they stand with Jewish Americans, not just in words but in action, committed to a future defined by security, respect, and unity.