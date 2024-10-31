Trump sues CBS for alleged election interference over Kamala Harris interview

The purpose of the lawsuit is to ‘redress the immense harm caused to him, to his campaign,’ said his lawyers.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Former President and Republican presidential candidate is suing CBS News $10 billion in “deceptive conduct” in allegedly editing Kamala Harris interviews to make her look more competent while deceiving the public.

Trump’s lawyers said the lawsuit concerns “CBS’ partisan and unlawful acts of election and voter interference through malicious, deceptive, and substantial news distortion calculated to confuse, deceive, and mislead the public.”

The attorneys said the alleged deception is an “attempt to tip the scales in favor of the Democratic Party as the heated 2024 Presidential Election — which President Trump is leading — approaches its conclusion.”

The purpose of the lawsuit is to “redress the immense harm caused to him, to his campaign,” said his lawyers.

The scandal began when CBS’ program 60 Minutes aired two different answers Kamala Harris apparently gave to the same interview question, an indication that the video was doctored.

When asked for a transcript, CBS refused, citing its First Amendment rights.

In a preview clip on “Face the Nation,” Harris gave a “word salad” response that was rambling and wasn’t clearly saying anything.

On 60 Minutes, Harris’s responses were more polished and focused.

In the Face the Nation interview, host Bill Whitaker said, “Why it seemed like Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wasn’t listening to the U.S?”

During the Face the Nation preview, “Well, Bill, the work that we have done has resulted in a number of movements in that region by Israel that were very much prompted by, or a result of, many things, including our advocacy for what needs to happen in the region.”

However, when the Harris interview was aired for 60 minutes, her response to the same question suddenly sounded more coherent.

She said, “We are not going to stop pursuing what is necessary for the United States to be clear about where we stand on the need for this war to end,” Harris said in the primetime special.”