Trump to Jordan’s King Abdullah: ‘We will take Gaza’

King Abdullah said Jordan would not take in additional Gazans and would do what was in the best interests of his country.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

In a meeting with King Abdullah of Jordan on Tuesday, President Donald Trump said the US would take control of Gaza.

He explained, “Palestinians will live safely in another location that is not Gaza,” adding that the US would “run it very properly.”

Trump said that Gaza would come under US authority but that he would not personally be involved in its development.

The president also predicted that Hamas would not meet the Saturday deadline to release all the hostages and added, “If this happens, ‘all bets are off.'”

When Trump suggested there must be areas in Jordan and Egypt where Gazan civilians could go, Abdullah responded that although he was willing to take in 2,000 sick Gazan children, his focus would be on what is most beneficial to Jordan.

Trump reminded the king that the US provides significant aid to Egypt and Jordan.

Although King Abdullah posted on Twitter that his meeting with Trump was “constructive,” he “reiterated Jordan’s steadfast position against the displacement of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.”

He stated that a two-state solution is “the way to ensure regional stability,” adding, “This requires US leadership.”

He also called Trump “a man of peace” and praised him for being instrumental in securing the Gaza ceasefire.