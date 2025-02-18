‘Trump, you’re my hope’ – Freed hostage to US president

The Red Cross hands over Israeli hostage Agam Berger to the IDF. (X Screenshot)

By World Israel News Staff

Former Hamas hostage Agam Berger thanked President Donald J. Trump in a video posted on social media, crediting him with securing her release from captivity and stressing the importance of continuing the hostage deal.

Berger, who was kidnapped from the Nahal Oz base adjacent to the Gaza Strip on October 7th, 2023, was released in late January after being held by the terror group for nearly 15 months.

In the video, Berger thanked Trump “from the bottom of my heart for all you have done and all that you continue to do for the hostages.”

Addressing Trump, Berger emphasized that “because of you, we came home.”

Breaking: Former hostage Agam Berger, who was just released from captivity, thanks @POTUS Trump for his efforts to free the hostages. "There are a lot of people whose lives depends on you, you're their only hope. I suffered a lot, others are still there suffering". @SteveWitkoff pic.twitter.com/ozQJCrsEcj — Neria Kraus (@NeriaKraus) February 18, 2025

She added that there are additional hostages in Gaza “who really depend on you and are waiting for you to save them from there.”

She stressed that Trump “has the power to” save the rest of the hostages, whom she said are suffering every day they remain in captivity.

“I beg you, don’t stop until all the hostages, the living and the dead, are brought home,” Berger said in a heartfelt plea.

Trump reposted the video without comment on his Truth Social platform.

Berger was one of five female observation soldiers recently released by the terror group, in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

Keith Siegel, a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen, recently released a video thanking Trump after he was released from captivity earlier in February.

“President Trump, you are the reason I am home alive,” Siegel said in the video. “You are the reason I was reunited with my beloved wife, four children and five grandchildren.”

Like Berger, Siegel beseeched Trump to ensure the ceasefire holds until the hostage deal is completed.

“I trust in your strength and leadership Mr. President,” Siegel said.

“The helpless hostages in the dark, cold tunnels in Gaza also trust you. Please bring them home.”