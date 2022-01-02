Twitter permanently bans Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal account

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene takes a question during a news conference about her bill to audit the correspondence and financial statements of Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 15, 2021. (AP/Andrew Harnik)

The Georgia Republican took to Telegram to call Twitter an “enemy of the people” in response.

By World Israel News staff

Twitter permanent banned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from its social media platform on Sunday, for violation of policy by repeatedly posting coronavirus misinformation.

Greene’s account “@mtgreenee” was permanently blocked, although her congressional account “@RepMTG” is still online.

“We permanently suspended the account you referenced (@mtgreenee) for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy,” Twitter said in a statement.

“We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy.”​

“Maxine Waters can go to the streets and threaten violence on Twitter, Kamala and Ilhan can bail out Black Lives Matter terrorists on Twitter, CNN and the rest of the Democrat Propaganda Media can spread Russia collusion lies, and just yesterday the Chief spokesman for terrorist IRGC can tweet mourning Soleimani, but I get suspended for tweeting VAERS statistics,” Greene said.

“Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth,” she continued.

“Social media platforms can’t stop the truth from being spread far and wide. Big Tech can’t stop the truth. Communist Democrats can’t stop the truth.”

This is the fourth time that Twitter has taken action towards Greene for violation of policy regarding misinformation.

Greene’s account was previously suspended last August after she tweeted that the federal Food and Drug Administration “should not approve the covid vaccines,” saying the shots are “failing.”​

The move by Twitter comes a full year after the social media giant banned former U.S. president Donald Trump for his online statements regarding the Capitol riots.