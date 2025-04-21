Two female IDF soldiers lose legs in Gaza RPG attack

Israeli soldiers seen near the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel, on May 6, 2024. (Flash90/Jamal Awad)

Command Sergeant Major G’haleb Sliman Alnasasra was killed and two soldiers were wounded while coming to the aid of the injured female soldiers.

By World Israel News Staff

Two female IDF soldiers, Major Nurit and Linor, each had a leg amputated after an RPG attack in Gaza severely wounded them.

In the same operation during which Command Sergeant Major G’haleb Sliman Alnasasra was killed and two other soldiers were wounded, terrorists emerged from a tunnel. They fired an RPG at a vehicle carrying combat intelligence soldiers from the northern brigade.

Three female soldiers were severely wounded in the attack and transported by helicopters to Israeli hospitals.

A few minutes later, troops led by a northern brigade commander, along with their reconnaissance scouts, were moving along a designated administrative route departing from the Beit Hanoun outpost to assist with the rescue efforts. They ran over an explosive that was positioned near a tunnel shaft, and the blast killed Command Sergeant Major Alnasasra and wounded two others.

Alnasasra’s death marked the first time since the end of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire that a member of the IDF was killed in action. The Bedouin-Israeli, a native of Rahat, leaves behind a wife and three children.

Alnasara’s family is well-established in Rahat, with many of its members having served in the Israeli military, a relative told Hebrew-language outlet Ynet.

“This is a great loss for the family. [Ghaleb] was close to my heart. He was very well-regarded and respected,” his uncle, Salim, told the outlet.

Alnasra’s slaying is “not just a loss for his family, but for the Bedouin community and the people of Israel,” Salim added.

“I loved him. He…supported his family with dignity. Together, we will win,” he said, using a phrase coined by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressing support for total victory over Hamas.

The Israel-Hamas ceasefire collapsed in early March, with Israel announcing a renewed offensive in the Strip shortly after negotiations to extend the truce failed.