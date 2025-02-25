Two suspects detained after crossing from Jordan into Israel; Golan Heights drone intrusions deemed false

View of the border area between Israel and Jordan, near Hamat Gader, southern Golan Heights, on November 28, 2024. (Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90)

By JNS

Israeli security forces detained two people near the Dead Sea on Monday night who had illegally crossed from Jordan into Israel, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The suspects, believed to be migrant workers, were handed over to authorities for questioning, according to Hebrew media.

The incident comes amid increasing tensions along Israel’s eastern frontier with Jordan, which at almost 200 miles is the Jewish state’s longest border.

Terrorist infiltrators from Jordan shot and wounded two Israelis near the Dead Sea in October. A month earlier, three security guards at the Allenby Bridge crossing in the Jordan Valley were murdered in a terrorist shooting.

The gunman, who according to the IDF was a Jordanian citizen, was killed. He was later named as Maher D’yab Hussein Jazi, a 39-year-old truck driver from the city of Irbid.

In November, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered the construction of a security barrier along the entire border with Jordan to thwart terrorist infiltrations.

This followed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu‘s pledge that Jerusalem would work with Amman to strengthen the eastern frontier to maintain “peace and security” in the area.

Drone incursions

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed on Tuesday morning that alerts issued at 8:39 a.m. regarding a suspected hostile aircraft infiltration in the southern Golan Heights were a false alarm.

The incident triggered sirens in several communities, and interceptors were launched toward two suspicious aerial targets.

The incident has concluded and is under investigation, according to the IDF. No damage or casualties were reported.

The Golan Regional Council urged residents to heed the instructions of the IDF’s Home Front Command.