Two unexplained explosions target Iranian factories within a single hour

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

On Sunday night, two explosions mysteriously targeted Iranian factories within an hour.

These two blasts follow a series of inexplicable explosions and fires that raise safety concerns or could be a sign of sabotage.

The first was an explosion that injured five at a petrochemical plant in the industrial section of the Iranian city of Qom.

No cause was identified for the first explosion.

The second blast followed less than an hour later. It occurred at a motorcycle factory in the northern city of Mashhad, where it set fire to supplies of cardboard and tires.

Fire fighters extinguished the blaze at the Mashhad factory, but they have not yet reported the number of casualties or the cause of the explosion.

Sunday’s incidents followed a serious fire on Saturday night at a cardboard factory in Karaj, near Tehran’s capital.

Last week, seventy people were killed, and hundreds were injured following an explosion at Shahid Rajaee port in the southern city of Bandar.

Initially, this explosion was blamed on lax safety measures used when storing chemicals, but some Iranian officials have suspected a deliberate attack.

Another report stated that the chemicals that caused the explosion were imported from China and were intended for use in the production of ballistic missiles.

A few days after the port explosion, a blast at a warehouse in the city of Isfahan killed one person and injured two.

A Saudi media outlet reported that this explosion occurred at a chemical plant used to produce gunpowder and was under the supervision of Iran’s National Security Council.

The presence of combustible materials in many of these recent incidents may point to lax safety measures. In contrast, others are firmly convinced that foreign or domestic sabotage is responsible for the explosions.

However, Iranian authorities have not officially linked the incidents and are still under investigation.