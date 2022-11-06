U.S. committed to two state solution, Blinken promises Abbas

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. (David Dee Delgado/Pool Photo via AP; Ludovic Marin/Pool via AP)

By Adina Katz, World Israel News

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken phoned Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday and reassured him of the American commitment to a two-state solution for the Arab-Israeli conflict, on the heels of an election victory by former president Benjamin Netanyahu and right-wing parties.

“The Secretary discussed joint efforts to improve the quality of life for the Palestinian people and enhance their security and freedom,” State Department Spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

“He further reaffirmed our commitment to a two-state solution. The Secretary underscored his deep concern over the situation in the West Bank, including heightened tensions, violence, and loss of both Palestinian and Israeli lives, and emphasized the need for all parties to de-escalate the situation urgently.”

However, a statement from Abbas summarized the call differently, saying that the two men had discussed ongoing Zionist “aggression” towards the Palestinians.

“President Abbas briefed the U.S. Secretary of State on the Israeli attacks against the Palestinian people in cities, villages, and refugee camps, including the blockades, extrajudicial killings, home demolitions, and settlement construction, in addition to settlers’ violence, and violations carried out against the occupied city of Jerusalem and its Muslim and Christian holy sites,” read an English-language statement on the PA-controlled WAFA news site.

“The president reiterated his demand for the U.S. administration to compel the Israeli occupation authorities to stop these crimes committed against the Palestinian people, land, and holy sites.”

Left-wing politicians and organizations in the U.S. have expressed concerns that Netanyahu’s incoming right-wing government could officially annex Judea and Samaria and legalize new Jewish communities in the region.

The phone call also came as the IDF’s ongoing anti-terror operation, Operation Breaking the Wave, has seen some 2,000 terror suspects arrested and 125 killed in battles with Israeli troops.

Neither Price nor Abbas acknowledged any discussion of a recent uptick in deadly Palestinian terror during the call, including the fatal shooting of an Israeli man near Hebron last week, the shooting of a 13-year-old girl last week in a suburb of Hebron that left her critically wounded, and several ramming attacks that left IDF soldiers seriously wounded.