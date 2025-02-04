United Airlines to restart service to Israel in March

Before the war broke out, United offered the largest number of flights to Israel of any U.S. carrier, with 14 weekly flights from the New York area alone as well as service from Chicago, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.

By JNS

United Airlines announced on Tuesday that it will resume flights to Israel next month, becoming the first U.S. carrier to renew service to Tel Aviv repeatedly halted due to the Israel-Hamas war.

The Chicago-based carrier will restart flights to Israel from Newark’s Liberty International Airport on March 15, with daily service beginning two weeks later on March 29.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, welcomed United’s decision to resume non-stop service to Tel Aviv following service disruptions after the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks by Hamas.

“Last week, I spoke with airline leadership following my meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog about the negative impact caused by the lack of flights. Israel remains a critical ally and economic partner to our state,” Murphy stated.

“This important move eases travel difficulties for businesses, the Jewish community and many others in New Jersey and will allow families to travel to see loved ones or host them in time for the Passover holiday.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) commended United for “its commitment to serving Tel Aviv and being the first major U.S. airline to resume flights to Tel Aviv this year, which will be followed by Delta resuming flights on April 1.”

“I urge American Airlines and other airlines to restore service to Tel Aviv as expeditiously as possible,” Schumer stated.

“These flights restoring travel options between New York, the United States and Israel are vital for Israel’s economy, for Americans who are eager to start traveling to Israel again, and for the U.S.-Israel relationship.”

“United has a longstanding commitment to serving Tel Aviv, and this return will make United the first U.S. airline to resume service this year,” the airline stated.

United noted that it would resume additional flights to Israel based on demand.

Delta had previously announced that it would renew service to Israel in April. American Airlines is still not flying to Israel and has not announced when it plans to restart service.

The moves by United and Delta will effectively end the monopoly Israel’s flagship carrier El Al had on the lucrative transatlantic route through most of the 15-month-long war, which sent fares skyrocketing amid charges of price gouging.