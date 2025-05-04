US defense secretary to visit Israel next week – report

Secretary of State Pete Hegseth and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Tech. Sgt. Jackie Sanders /Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs)

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth reportedly planning to make his first visit to Israel since taking office next week, ahead of Trump’s Middle East tour.

By World Israel News Staff

U.S. Secretary of State Pete Hegseth is planning to visit Israel next week, Axios reported, marking his first trip to the Jewish state since he took office earlier this year.

According to the report on Sunday morning, Hegseth is slated to arrive in Israel on May 12, just ahead of President Donald Trump’s trip to the Middle East.

The report cited two Israeli officials with knowledge of the U.S. defense secretary’s travel plans.

During his visit, Hegseth is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz (Likud).

Immediately after his visit, Hegseth will continue on to Saudi Arabia, joining President Trump, who is set to spend May 13th, 14th, and 15th in the region, beginning with a visit to Saudi Arabia.

The next day, Trump will attend a summit hosted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, which is slated to include leaders from Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

After the summit, the president will travel to Qatar, meeting with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim al-Thani in Doha. From there, Trump will travel to the UAE to meet with President Mohammed Bin Zayed.

Hegseth’s trip to Israel and Trump’s Middle East tour come amid ongoing indirect negotiations in Oman between the Trump administration and Iran in an effort to reach a new nuclear agreement.

The talks, along with reports suggesting the deal currently under discussion retains key elements of the 2015 nuclear agreement, has raised concerns not only among Israeli leaders but also among moderate Sunni Arab powers fearful of Iran’s nuclear ambitions.