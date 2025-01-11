US envoy Hochstein: ‘Israel will withdraw from Lebanon in two weeks’ – report

Hochstein reportedly said he had consulted with Israeli officials and had obtained ‘a detailed timeline for the withdrawal.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

US special envoy Amos Hochstein has reportedly told Lebanese officials that the IDF will withdraw from Lebanon by January 26, before the end of the six-week ceasefire deal, Lebanon’s Hezbollah-affiliated Al Akhbar reports.

According to the news outlet, Hochstein delivered this assurance during meetings with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

Hochstein reportedly said he had consulted with Israeli officials and had obtained “a detailed timeline for the withdrawal,” adding that “January 26 will be the final date for Israeli forces in Lebanon.”

Hochstein also urged the Lebanese army to “fill the void” that will be left by the departure of Israeli forces.

He emphasized the requirement to transfer all weapons south of the Litani River from Hezbollah to the Lebanese army.

Lebanese military forces reportedly told Hochstein that the transition “will unfold naturally.”

Last month, Israeli leaders warned Beirut that if the current ceasefire with Hezbollah fails due to Lebanon’s failure to enforce the truce in its territory, Israel will hold the Lebanese government responsible.

Following a serious breach of the ceasefire agreement when Hezbollah shelled Mount Dov in Israeli territory, Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a stern warning that should the truce continue to be violated and the ceasefire agreement collapse, Israel will not limit its retaliatory strikes to Hezbollah itself, but will instead hold the Lebanese government responsible.

“There will no longer be an exemption for the state of Lebanon,” Katz said while visiting Israel’s northern border Tuesday.

“We will work with all our might to enforce all the understandings of the ceasefire agreement, and we show maximum response and zero tolerance.”

“Yesterday was the first test, the shooting at Mount Dov. We reacted strongly, and this is exactly what we will do, and we will not allow Hezbollah to return to the old methods they had, such as the [Hezbollah] tent that was set up and not attacked.”

Katz demanded that Beirut “authorize the Lebanese army to enforce their part, to keep Hezbollah away beyond the Litani and to dismantle all the infrastructure.”