US imposes sanctions on Iranian drone network

In this photo provided Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, by the Iranian Army, domestically-built drones are displayed in a ceremony to deliver the drones to the army in an undisclosed location in Iran. (Iranian Army via AP)

By JNS

Washington imposed sanctions on what it said is a network of two people and six entities that procure drone components for the Iranian regime, the U.S. Treasury Department announced on Tuesday.

The sanctions, in coordination with the U.S. Justice Department, aim to curb the Islamic Republic’s ability to provide drones to terrorist proxy forces in the Middle East and Russia, according to the federal government.

The network spans Iran, the United Arab Emirates and China and is accused of supplying drone components to Tehran-based Qods Aviation Industries, a key drone manufacturer.

Washington has also accused the network of facilitating transactions for Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company and Shahid Bakeri Industrial Group, which are tied to Iran’s missile and drone programs.

Qods Aviation Industries was previously listed on Dec. 12, 2013, for its links to Iran’s Ministry of Defense and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which U.S. President Donald Trump designated as a terrorist organization during his first term.

The Justice Department announced criminal charges against two Iranian nationals—Hossein Akbari, 63, and Reza Amidi, 62—as well as the Tehran-based Rah Roshd Company.

The two men allegedly conspired to provide material support to the Revolutionary Guard Corps and illegally procure U.S. technology for Iranian drones. Both “remain at large,” according to the Justice Department.

The sanctions block all assets of designated individuals and entities found with the United States and bar Americans from engaging with them. Entities found facilitating transactions also risk penalties.

“Iran’s proliferation of unmanned aerial vehicles and missiles threatens civilians, U.S. personnel and our allies,” stated U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. “We will continue disrupting Iran’s military-industrial complex and its illicit weapons supply chain.”

Tuesday’s moves are part of Trump’s February decision to reimpose “maximum pressure” sanctions on the Islamic Republic as he seeks to negotiate a new nuclear agreement with the mullah regime in Tehran.

On Monday, Iran officially rejected the idea of direct negotiations with Washington in response to a letter Trump sent Tehran earlier in March.

Trump has emphasized that a diplomatic agreement would be “a lot better” than potential military action against the Islamist regime, telling the Fox Business Network on March 7 that “the other alternative is you have to do something because Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.”

Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned on Monday that the United States and Israel would receive “a strong reciprocal blow” if they attack the country.