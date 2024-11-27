US Islamic group CAIR ordered by federal judge to reveal funding sources

According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), ‘some of CAIR’s current leadership had early connections with organizations that are or were affiliated with Hamas.’

By Corey Walker, The Algemeiner

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has been ordered by a US federal judge to reveal its funding sources, potentially opening up the controversial group, some of whose leadership had early connections with organizations linked to Hamas, to further scrutiny.

US Magistrate Judge David Schultz ordered CAIR to open its books following an unsuccessful attempt to countersue a former employee for defamation, the New York Post first reported on Monday night.

Schultz asserted that information regarding the organization’s financial history and assets were within “scope of permissible discovery.”

CAIR originally filed a lawsuit against former chapter leader Lori Saroya, accusing the ex-employee of engaging in “defamation” against the organization by exposing its alleged ties to terrorist groups and funding by foreign governments.

After CAIR eventually dropped its lawsuit in January 2022, Saroya slapped the organization with a lawsuit of her own, accusing the group of defaming her character.

Saroya’s lawyer, Jeffrey Robbins, told the Post that CAIR will be forced to “turn over evidence about everything from fundraising practices, such as having raised money from foreign sources and concealed it; whether it deceived donors; whether it mismanaged donor money; whether it retaliated against employees or threatened to retaliate against employees for raising concerns about sexual harassment or the like.”

Shultz, a Minnesota district judge, cited how the organization claimed that its former employee “falsely implied CAIR received funding from foreign governments and terrorists when she stated CAIR accepted ‘international funding through their Washington Trust Foundation.’”

The judge asserted that “discovery into these matters is proportionate to the needs of the case.”

CAIR has long been a controversial organization. In the 2000s, it was named as an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation terrorism financing case.

Politico noted in 2010 that “US District Court Judge Jorge Solis found that the government presented ‘ample evidence to establish the association’” of CAIR with Hamas.

According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), “some of CAIR’s current leadership had early connections with organizations that are or were affiliated with Hamas.”

CAIR has disputed the accuracy of the ADL’s claim and asserted that it “unequivocally condemn[s] all acts of terrorism, whether carried out by al-Qa’ida, the Real IRA, FARC, Hamas, ETA, or any other group designated by the US Department of State as a ‘Foreign Terrorist Organization.’”

CAIR leaders have also found themselves been embroiled in further controversy since Hamas’s massacre across southern Israel last Oct. 7.

The head of CAIR, for example, said he was “happy” to witness Hamas’s rampage of rape, murder, and kidnapping of Israelis in what was the largest single-day slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust.

“The people of Gaza only decided to break the siege — the walls of the concentration camp — on Oct. 7,” CAIR co-founder and executive director Nihad Awad said in a speech during the American Muslims for Palestine convention in Chicago last November.

“And yes, I was happy to see people breaking the siege and throwing down the shackles of their own land, and walk free into their land, which they were not allowed to walk in.”

Awad was referring to the blockade that Israel and Egypt enforced on Gaza after Hamas took control of the Palestinian enclave in 2007, to prevent the terrorist group from importing weapons and other materials and equipment for attacks.

About a week later, the executive director of CAIR’s Los Angeles office, Hussam Ayloush, said that Israel “does not have the right” to defend itself from Palestinian violence.

He added in his sermon at the Islamic Society of Greater Oklahoma City that for the Palestinians, “every single day” since the Jewish state’s establishment has been comparable to Hamas’s Oct. 7 onslaught.