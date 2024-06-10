US Jews back Israel’s war on Hamas, fear surging antisemitism

85 percent of American Jews said they agree with Israel’s war against the Hamas terror group.

By World Israel News Staff

The vast majority of American Jews are concerned about growing antisemitism in the U.S. and support Israel in its war against the Hamas terror group, according to a new survey commissioned by the American Jewish Committee (AJC).

The poll, which surveyed more than 1,000 Jewish adults, found that the community had been rocked by the October 7th terror onslaught in Israel and the subsequent spike in antisemitism in the U.S.

There is a consensus among American Jews that the Hamas massacres have ushered in a new, more dangerous era, with 87 percent saying that they believe antisemitism has worsened since the attacks.

42 percent of American Jews said they felt unsafe wearing Jewish symbols, such as Star of David necklaces and kippot (yamulkes) in public. An additional 27 percent said they chose to hide or not reveal their Jewish identity when meeting new people.

Startlingly, seven percent of American Jews said they were seriously weighing leaving the country due to the threat of increasing antisemitism.

“Seven percent looks like a small number, but in fact, for Jews who have looked to America as a haven of safety and prosperity, this number is actually quite striking,” said Alexandra Herzog, AJC’s deputy director of contemporary Jewish life, in a media statement.

Notably, 85 percent of American Jews said they agree with Israel’s war against the Hamas terror group and believe it is “important” for Washington to support the Jewish State in is military operation.

The statistic that disproves a false narrative often promoted by pro-Palestinian demonstrators that a significant number of anti-Israel protesters are Jewish.

The October 7th attacks also strengthened American Jews’ connection to their heritage. Following the massacres, some 57 percent of those surveyed said they felt more connected to Israel and their Jewish identity, while just 4 percent said they felt less connected.