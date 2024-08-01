US must hold Iran responsible for Hezbollah aggression: Sen.

“If we don’t do something decisive now, it’s going to get far worse, quick,” says Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

By World Israel News Staff

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said that the Biden administration must hold Iran accountable for its proxy Hezbollah’s attacks against Israel, arguing that the terror group acts directly on the orders of Tehran.

Graham, a staunch advocate for Israel in Congress, urged the White House to take a tougher stance on the Iranian regime, especially as they ramp up enrichment of uranium in violation of numerous agreements aimed at preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

On Wednesday, the lawmaker introduced a Senate resolution which reiterates the U.S.’s support for Israel in the ongoing conflict and “asserts that efforts to deter Hezbollah and the Islamic Republic of Iran are most credible when the President keeps all options on the table, including military force.”

“If we don’t do something decisive now, it’s going to get far worse, quick,” Graham said to reporters at a press conference in Washington D.C. on Wednesday. “I believe that we’re on the verge of a major conflict over the Iran nuclear program.”

He stressed that “Iran will keep going until somebody tells them to stop.”

The veteran politician said that Iran should be punished if Hezbollah and Iran ramp up their attacks against Israel, following two high-profile assassinations in Tehran and Beirut.

“If Hezbollah attacks Israel, my hope is that [Iran] will have one less refinery than they do today,” he said.

“It is time to hit the Ayatollah in the pocketbook. Oil refineries are the lifeblood of his regime. Without those refineries, they would not be able to fund terrorism.”

Graham said despite Hamas’ claims of planning the October 7th terror onslaught alone, he believed that Iran aided and abetted the planning and execution of the massacres.

“The slaughtering of 1,200 Jews was done by the Iranians [via] Hamas,” Graham said. “So our friends in Israel, if you’re hit by Hezbollah, strike hard, strike lethal and include Iran on the target list.”