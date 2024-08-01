‘Challenging days ahead of us,’ Netanyahu tells Israelis

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv. July 13, 2024. Photo by Dudu Bachar/Flash90

“Israel will exact a very heavy price for any aggression against us,” says Netanyahu.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel is facing “challenging days ahead” of an expected response to the assassination of Hamas politburo head Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukar, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Israelis in a televised address on Wednesday evening.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reportedly ordered a direct strike on Israel in retaliation for Haniyeh’s slaying, which took place in Tehran.

Netanyahu told the Israeli public that the military was prepared for an unprecedented response from Iran and its proxy groups.

“We are ready for every scenario, and will stand united and determined against every threat,” Netanyahu said. “Israel will exact a very heavy price for any aggression against us.”

He said that the assassinations came as Israel’s response to a Hezbollah rocket attack on Majdal Shams, which killed 12 children and teens. The premier also referenced ongoing Hezbollah attacks on Israel sine October 8th, which forced tens of thousands of Israelis to flee northern border-adjacent communities.

“The murder of innocent children has been added to the unending suffering of the residents in the north, our dear ones who have been exiled from their homes, and whose communities have suffered serious attacks — and for this we will not be silent.”

Netanyahu warned that “everyone who takes aim at our children, everyone who murders our citizens, everyone who harms our country — their blood is on their own head.”

The premier added that he had resisted international pressure aimed at forcing Israel to scale back its military operations against the Hamas and Hezbollah terror groups.

“All of the achievements in recent months were attained because we did not give in, and because we made brave decisions in the face of great pressure at home and abroad. And I tell you it was not easy,” he said.

“Together we will fight, and with God’s help, together we will win.”