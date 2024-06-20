US officials are concerned Hezbollah’s precision weapons could overwhelm Israel’s Iron Dome

Iron dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets fired from the Gaza Strip to Israel, in Sderot, May 10, 2023. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

A US official said, ‘We assess that at least some’ Iron Dome batteries ‘will be overwhelmed.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

US officials told CNN on Thursday that they were concerned that in the case of an all-out war between Israel and Lebanon, Hezbollah’s precision weapons obtained from Iran could overwhelm the Iron Dome missile defense system and reach targets in Israel.

The officials said the concerns were raised by Israel about the possibility of a massive attack carried out by Hezbollah using precision-guided missiles that it has received from Iran and has been stockpiling.

A US official said, “We assess that at least some” Iron Dome batteries “will be overwhelmed.”

Hezbollah, along with the Houthis of Yemen and Hamas in Gaza, is a terror group that Iran uses as a proxy through which it can attack Israel.

The situation on the border between Israel and Lebanon, which began with nearly daily strikes since October 7th, has been escalating in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, the Lebanese terror group released a video showing a drone reportedly damaging an Iron Dome battery on an army base in northern Israel.

If it is real, it would be the first reported case of the Iron Dome system being hit, although the IDF claimed they were unaware of any damage to the system.

Israel has been shifting its focus from Gaza to the north of Israel and is preparing for a Hezbollah attack by land and air.

On Tuesday, The head of the IDF’s Northern Command Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin and Operations Directorate Chief Maj. Gen. Oded Basiuk approved battle plans, should Israel engage in an all-out war with Lebanon.

The IDF announced that “operational plans for an offensive in Lebanon were approved” and it was “accelerating the readiness of the forces on the ground.”

On Tuesday, Hezbollah published drone footage from strategic sites in northern Israel.

The footage from reconnaissance drones, which lasted roughly 10 minutes, showed the port of Haifa, an Israeli naval base, and other crucial sites.