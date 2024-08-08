US warns Iran of ‘serious consequences’ if it attacks Israel

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, center, reviews a group of graduating armed forces cadets in Tehran, Oct. 3, 2022. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

The US has sent a US aircraft carrier, the USS Theodore Roosevelt, to the Gulf of Oman.



By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

US officials warned Iran of serious consequences if it carries out an attack it has threatened to launch against Israel.

The message was given directly to Iran as well as through intermediaries.

The official said, “The United States has sent clear messaging to Iran that the risk of a major escalation if they do a significant retaliatory attack against Israel is extremely high.”

They added, “There is a serious risk of consequences for Iran’s economy and the stability of its newly elected government if it goes down that path.”

Last week, Iran threatened it would launch a major strike against Israel in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on Iranian soil.

Although Israel has not claimed responsibility for the killing, it is thought to have carried out the assassination.

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the U.S. had sent a message “directly to Iran” but didn’t provide further details.

The US officials said the message was not intended as a threat but rather was meant to emphasize the consequences, including the effect on Iran’s economy if it attacked Israel.

Speaking to the Washington Post, several Biden administration insiders claimed that Washington’s “show of force” – including moving warships and aircraft carriers to the region – had caused Iran to rethink its next steps.

While that attack was widely considered to be imminent, White House officials are reporting that American pressure is causing Iran to reexamine its plan for a “major retaliation.

The US has made it clear that is ready to use force against Iran if such an attack is carried out, as it did in mid-April when 300 missiles were fired into Israel, most of which were repelled.

The U.S. Central Command said Wednesday that Stealthy F-22 fighters have been deployed to a base in the Middle East.

In addition, the US has sent ships that can shoot down ballistic missiles, including a US aircraft carrier, the USS Theodore Roosevelt, which is in the Gulf of Oman.

The Navy has also moved a F/A-18 fighter squadron from that carrier to a base in a Middle East nation.