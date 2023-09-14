‘Venom running through our country’ – Harris gets political at Rosh Hashana White House reception

Then-Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff take the stage during a drive-in get out the vote rally, Nov. 2, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP/Michael Perez)

Ahead of Jewish holiday, Kamala Harris references alarming uptick in antisemitism, but fails to call out Democratic lawmakers who promote anti-Israel and antisemitic rhetoric.

Vice President Kamala Harris and her Jewish husband, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, hosted a Rosh Hashana (Jewish New Year) reception at the White House on Tuesday, with some 150 guests in attendance.

Speaking to the audience, Harris used the upcoming holiday to make a number of political points that appeared to be aimed at right-wing politicians and activists.

Harris referenced a major spike in antisemitism during her time in office, but failed to mention Democrats such as Reps. Rashida Tlaib (MI) or Ilhan Omar (MN) who have made repeated public statements against Israel and Jews as contributing to the problem.

“We are being presented with a wake up call, the blast of the shofar,” she said, speaking about the traditional blowing of a ram’s horn before the holiday.

“We are dealing with very powerful forces that are attempting to wage what I think is a full-on attack against hard won freedoms, liberty,” in what appeared to be a reference to legislation in Republican states limiting abortion and the promotion of critical race theory and transgender studies in elementary schools.

Harris said there is “a venom coursing through our country” and said, referring to the Biden administration, “we are the antidote.”

Emhoff spoke about a Biden administration plan to combat antisemitism, which came under fire from Jewish groups after it was revealed that the creators of the program had consulted extensively with Islamic groups that have expressed support for the Hamas terror group.

“We are putting this plan into action,” Emhoff said, without providing a potential roll-out date for the initiative.

“I’ve been meeting with mayors, I’ve been meeting with leaders.”

In April 2022, a bottle of wine at the White House Seder sparked backlash from pro-Palestinian groups.

An activist accused Harris of going “full fascist” due to the serving of Psagot Winery, which originates from a Jewish vineyard outside of Ramallah in Judea and Samaria.