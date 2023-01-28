Search

WATCH: 13-year-old terrorist opens fire on Israelis near Old City of Jerusalem

A 13-year-old Palestinian terrorist opened fire on a father and son, severely injuring them. One of the members of the group was carrying a firearm and shot the teenaged terrorist.