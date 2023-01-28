WATCH: 13-year-old terrorist opens fire on Israelis near Old City of Jerusalem January 28, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-13-year-old-terrorist-opens-fire-on-israelis-near-old-city-of-jerusalem/ Email Print A 13-year-old Palestinian terrorist opened fire on a father and son, severely injuring them. One of the members of the group was carrying a firearm and shot the teenaged terrorist. תיעוד פיגוע הירי הבוקר בעיר דוד בירושלים. pic.twitter.com/xePB0Fu5zV — 🟢or keren (@Wq0oQJmUSfZunt5) January 28, 2023 Arab terrorJerusalem ArabsJerusalem terror