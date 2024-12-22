WATCH: 160 children rescued by Guatemalan police from Lev Tahor compound December 22, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-160-children-rescued-by-guatemalan-police-from-lev-tahor-compound/ Email Print Guatemalan authorities have rescued 160 children and teenagers from the Lev Tahor cult in southeastern Guatemala following disturbing allegations of child abuse, including rape, linked to the group.— NEWS: Guatemalan authorities conducted a raid on a farm used by the extremist Lev Tahor sect, rescuing 160 minors and 40 women amidst an investigation into alleged child abuse.• The Attorney General’s Office reported finding suspected bones of a child on the premises.… pic.twitter.com/PPjKXfu6nT— Belaaz News (@TheBelaaz) December 22, 2024 BREAKING! Over 500 police officers, soldiers and mental health professionals raided the Lev Tahor cult grounds in Guatemala.160 children were removed.Thank You Hashem! pic.twitter.com/nVnXtGlANU— Yaakov Langer (@jacklanger) December 22, 2024https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/WhatsApp-Video-2024-12-22-at-20.31.23_65faf7a5.mp4 child abuseGuatemalaLev Tahor