WATCH: 160 children rescued by Guatemalan police from Lev Tahor compound

Guatemalan authorities have rescued 160 children and teenagers from the Lev Tahor cult in southeastern Guatemala following disturbing allegations of child abuse, including rape, linked to the group.

— NEWS: Guatemalan authorities conducted a raid on a farm used by the extremist Lev Tahor sect, rescuing 160 minors and 40 women amidst an investigation into alleged child abuse.

• The Attorney General’s Office reported finding suspected bones of a child on the premises.… pic.twitter.com/PPjKXfu6nT

— Belaaz News (@TheBelaaz) December 22, 2024