WATCH: 160 children rescued by Guatemalan police from Lev Tahor compound

Guatemalan authorities have rescued 160 children and teenagers from the Lev Tahor cult in southeastern Guatemala following disturbing allegations of child abuse, including rape, linked to the group.

